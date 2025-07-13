Even today, Bharat looks 'saare jahan se accha' from space: Shubhanshu Shukla in AXIOM-4 farewell speech

NEW DELHI: India looks full of ambition, fearless, confident and full of pride from space, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said on Sunday as he wrapped up his 18-day stay at the International Space Station "Even today, Bharat looks 'saare jahan se accha' from above," Shukla said, reprising the iconic words of India's first astronaut Rakesh Sharma, who travelled to space as part of a Russian mission in 1984.

Shukla was speaking at a farewell ceremony for Axiom-4 mission astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) who are set to begin their return journey to Earth on Monday.

"It almost seems magical to me. It has been a fantastic journey for me," Shukla said of his stay at the ISS, which began on June 26.

The Indian astronaut said he was taking with him a lot of memories and learnings that he will share with his countrymen.

The Axiom-4 mission undocks from the ISS on Monday and is expected to splash down off the California coast on Tuesday.

The Axiom-4 mission with pilot Shukla, commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu began their space odyssey on June 25 when the Falcon-9 rocket carrying the Dragon space capsule blasted off from Florida towards the ISS.

Shukla exuded a feeling of pride, gratitude, and hope for India's future space journey at the farewell.