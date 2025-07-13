FBI arrests most-wanted Indian fugitive linked to banned outfit BKI in California

Pavittar Singh Batala, a most-wanted fugitive from India linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has been arrested by the FBI in California as part of a crackdown on organised crime, The Times of India reported.

According to the report, Batala was arrested along with seven others, and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized during the operation. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said its AGNET Unit, along with SWAT teams from the FBI, Stockton police, Manteca police, and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, carried out five coordinated search warrants across the county.

Those arrested include Batala, along with Dilpreet Singh, Arshpreet Singh, Amritp Singh, Vishal, Gurtaj Singh, Manpreet Randhawa, and Sarabjit Singh. They have been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping, torture, false imprisonment, conspiracy to commit crime, witness intimidation, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and issuing threats to terrorize.