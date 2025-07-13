Former Foreign Secretary Shringla, Ujjwal Nikam, among four nominated to Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: In a significant move aimed at enriching parliamentary deliberations, President Droupadi Murmu has nominated four well-known individuals to the Rajya Sabha. The nominations were made under Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution and fill the vacancies left by the retirement of earlier nominated members.

Among the nominees is senior public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, best known for leading the prosecution in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. With a long and successful career in criminal law, Nikam is expected to bring legal experience and insight to the House.

Social worker and educationist C Sadanandan Master from Kerala has also been nominated. Known for his decades of grassroots work in rural development and education, his nomination highlights the government’s focus on recognising those who have served society selflessly.

Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a seasoned diplomat, is another appointee. He has held key positions, including India’s Ambassador to the US and High Commissioner to Bangladesh. His foreign policy experience will be valuable in shaping discussions on global and strategic matters.

The fourth nominee is Dr Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian and academic. She is widely respected for her research and writings on Indian civilisation and history. Her presence is expected to add depth to debates on cultural and historical topics.

These appointments aim to bring diverse knowledge and experience from the fields of law, diplomacy, history, and social service to the Rajya Sabha, helping strengthen democratic debate and policymaking.