Haryana govt orders suspension of mobile internet, ban on non-veg ahead of Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Government ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours and a complete ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday,
The orders have been issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Haryana.
The internet services will be suspended for twenty hours from 9 pm on July 13 till 9 pm on July 14. The SMS facility related to baking and mobile recharge will continue as before.
As per orders issued by the district administration, a complete ban has been imposed on the sale, display, and public handling of meat, fish, or any kind of non-vegetarian food items along the yatra route – from Nalhad Mahadev Temple to Jhir Keshwar Mahadev Temple (Ferozepur Jhirka) and up to Singar Temple (Singar). A ban has also been ordered in the areas surrounding these three religious sites.
This restriction will be effective only on July 14.
All concerned shopkeepers, vendors, and food establishments are directed to strictly comply with this order.
Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said the district administration has held meetings with the organising committee, the district-level peace committee, trade associations, and prominent individuals to communicate all arrangements and contingencies for the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.
He said that, to ensure smooth conduct and law and order during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 14, major traffic changes are expected in several parts of the Nuh district.
All the schools in the district will be closed as a precautionary measure. "In the interest of student safety and convenience, all government and private schools in the Nuh district will remain closed on Monday, July 14. The District Education Officer has been directed to ensure compliance with the orders,’’ he said.
Meena informed that 24 Duty Magistrates have been appointed at various locations, with 12 kept in reserve. Along with each DSP, one Duty Magistrate has been deployed.
The heavy vehicles coming from Alwar (Rajasthan), Gurugram, Delhi, Tawadu, and Hodal will be rerouted on July 14.
One duty magistrate has been appointed at each of the district's 14 police stations, two at each of the three temples, three with the yatra procession, one at every toll plaza and five magistrates have been kept in reserve.
A ban has been imposed on the use of drones, microlights, aircraft, gliders, power gliders, hot air balloons, kite flying, Chinese microlights, and fireworks on July 13 and 14.
He further said that orders have been issued to prohibit the open sale of petrol and diesel during the yatra throughout the district.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said that 22 units of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the district for the Yatra, which include mounted police, dog squads, and bomb squads.
Night-vision drones will be used for nighttime surveillance.
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who was also accused in the 2023 Nuh violence, has been denied permission and his social media accounts have been suspended.
On July 31, 2023, two home guards were killed, and at least 15 others including several policemen, were injured as a mob in Nuh tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire. The BJP government in the state then led by Manohar Khattar, had drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties over the violence.