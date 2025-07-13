Haryana govt orders suspension of mobile internet, ban on non-veg ahead of Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Government ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours and a complete ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday,

The orders have been issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Haryana.

The internet services will be suspended for twenty hours from 9 pm on July 13 till 9 pm on July 14. The SMS facility related to baking and mobile recharge will continue as before.

As per orders issued by the district administration, a complete ban has been imposed on the sale, display, and public handling of meat, fish, or any kind of non-vegetarian food items along the yatra route – from Nalhad Mahadev Temple to Jhir Keshwar Mahadev Temple (Ferozepur Jhirka) and up to Singar Temple (Singar). A ban has also been ordered in the areas surrounding these three religious sites.

This restriction will be effective only on July 14.

All concerned shopkeepers, vendors, and food establishments are directed to strictly comply with this order.

Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said the district administration has held meetings with the organising committee, the district-level peace committee, trade associations, and prominent individuals to communicate all arrangements and contingencies for the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

He said that, to ensure smooth conduct and law and order during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 14, major traffic changes are expected in several parts of the Nuh district.