Kashmiri leaders locked in homes’ in Srinagar, barred from visiting martyrs graveyard

SRINAGAR: Several mainstream political leaders in Kashmir, including from the ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition parties, alleged on Sunday that they were locked inside their homes and stopped by authorities from visiting the July 13, 1931 martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar's Nowhatta area.
The leaders were planning to pay tribute to 22 Kashmiris who were killed by Dogra forces under Maharaja Hari Singh’s rule, during a protest in 1931. The incident, observed for decades as ‘Martyrs’ Day’ in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was removed from the list of public holidays after Article 370 was scrapped in 2019.
Senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said on X (formerly Twitter) that he and other party members were locked inside their homes since Saturday night. “This is a deliberate attempt to erase history and deny us our right to honour the martyrs,” he posted.
Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor, said even ministers were not allowed to step out. “All of us including ministers @JavedDar_NC and @sakinaitoo are locked in,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).
The district administration had earlier denied permission to political parties to hold any gathering or visit the graveyard at Naqashband Sahib. Police warned that any violation of these orders would invite strict legal action.
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the restrictions, calling them “blatantly undemocratic”. He said, “This is our Jallianwala Bagh. These martyrs gave their lives for the rights of Kashmiris. Denying us access to their graves is a shame.”
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the move. “When you lay siege to the Martyrs’ Graveyard and lock people in their homes, it speaks volumes. These martyrs are our heroes, just like Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi are for the rest of India,” she said.
Peoples Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone too said he was detained at home. “I don’t know why the government wants to redefine what is sacred for Kashmiris. These sacrifices are part of our history,” he said.
J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said his office was locked to stop him from holding a prayer meeting. “This is an authoritarian act and against the spirit of democracy,” he said, urging people to offer prayers for the martyrs in their homes.
Despite having an elected government in place, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Lt Governor’s office—which controls police and law and order—reportedly overruled any decision to allow visits to the graveyard.
Since 2020, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have consistently barred political leaders from gathering at the graveyard on July 13, marking a major shift in how the day is officially observed.