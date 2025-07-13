Kashmiri leaders locked in homes’ in Srinagar, barred from visiting martyrs graveyard

SRINAGAR: Several mainstream political leaders in Kashmir, including from the ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition parties, alleged on Sunday that they were locked inside their homes and stopped by authorities from visiting the July 13, 1931 martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar's Nowhatta area.

The leaders were planning to pay tribute to 22 Kashmiris who were killed by Dogra forces under Maharaja Hari Singh’s rule, during a protest in 1931. The incident, observed for decades as ‘Martyrs’ Day’ in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was removed from the list of public holidays after Article 370 was scrapped in 2019.

Senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said on X (formerly Twitter) that he and other party members were locked inside their homes since Saturday night. “This is a deliberate attempt to erase history and deny us our right to honour the martyrs,” he posted.

Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor, said even ministers were not allowed to step out. “All of us including ministers @JavedDar_NC and @sakinaitoo are locked in,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

The district administration had earlier denied permission to political parties to hold any gathering or visit the graveyard at Naqashband Sahib. Police warned that any violation of these orders would invite strict legal action.