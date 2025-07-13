LG Manoj Sinha vows justice and rehabilitation for terror victims, warns conflict entrepreneurs in J&K

SRINAGAR: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the government would rehabilitate the victims of militancy in J&K and warned the conflict entrepreneurs to stop spreading narratives that harm the sovereignty and integrity of the country. He also assured a thorough investigation into cases of Kashmiri Pandits, who were killed by militants.
Sinha today handed over the appointment letters to Next of Kin (NoKs) of 40 militancy victims in Baramulla in north Kashmir.
“The process to rehabilitate the militancy victims will continue till every terror victim family is rehabilitated,” LG said while speaking on the occasion.
He said the terror victim families will receive justice, jobs, recognition and support they deserve after years of suffering.
“Terror victim families, forsaken and forgotten, suffered silently for decades. Stories of their loved ones, brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, are being brought to the forefront. The truth about these families was deliberately suppressed. No one came to wipe their tears,” the Lt Governor said.
He said everyone knew Pakistan-backed militants were involved in brutal killings, but no one provided justice to thousands of elderly parents, wives, brothers or sisters
Sinha issued a stern warning to the conflict entrepreneurs and asked them to stop spreading narratives that harm the sovereignty and integrity of the country. “By propagating the narrative of terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, they are disrupting the peace established with blood and sweat.
“For almost three decades, conflict entrepreneurs were ruling the roost and even threatened these families. These conflict entrepreneurs had cleverly crafted a singular narrative that painted India as the aggressor and terrorists as victims. This false narrative has been completely demolished. The real victims of terrorism have now exposed Pakistan and terror outfits and unmasked the conflict entrepreneurs,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
He assured the people that those days are over when the family members of dreaded militants used to get jobs and the killers of common Kashmiris were rehabilitated.
“We are identifying those elements and removing them from government jobs. We will rehabilitate the genuine victims of terrorism. There are certain elements who, at the behest of the terrorist country Pakistan, are still working to nourish the terror-ecosystem. Appropriate action as per the law will be taken against them, and we will realise the dream of a terrorism-free J&K,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor said the administration will now reach the doorsteps of all the families who have been waiting for justice for decades, and jobs, arrangements for their rehabilitation and livelihood will be ensured.
He also assured a thorough investigation into cases of Kashmiri Pandits who were killed by militants.
The LG said Helplines have been set up in districts to register grievances of terror victims.
The administration and police have set up helplines in all districts of the Valley to help the militancy victims.
“We are receiving hundreds of complaints from the 90s also. In many cases, FIRs were not registered, lands were encroached, and properties were demolished. I assure the people that culprits will not be spared,” Sinha said.
He interacted with the families of victims of militancy and shared their pain and grief.
The Lieutenant Governor urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the media fraternity and every citizen of the country to support the administration in restoring the dignity of the real terror victim families and securing justice for them.