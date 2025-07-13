LG Manoj Sinha vows justice and rehabilitation for terror victims, warns conflict entrepreneurs in J&K

SRINAGAR: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the government would rehabilitate the victims of militancy in J&K and warned the conflict entrepreneurs to stop spreading narratives that harm the sovereignty and integrity of the country. He also assured a thorough investigation into cases of Kashmiri Pandits, who were killed by militants.

Sinha today handed over the appointment letters to Next of Kin (NoKs) of 40 militancy victims in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

“The process to rehabilitate the militancy victims will continue till every terror victim family is rehabilitated,” LG said while speaking on the occasion.

He said the terror victim families will receive justice, jobs, recognition and support they deserve after years of suffering.

“Terror victim families, forsaken and forgotten, suffered silently for decades. Stories of their loved ones, brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, are being brought to the forefront. The truth about these families was deliberately suppressed. No one came to wipe their tears,” the Lt Governor said.

He said everyone knew Pakistan-backed militants were involved in brutal killings, but no one provided justice to thousands of elderly parents, wives, brothers or sisters