Railway Ministry to install CCTV cameras in coaches, locomotives for passenger safety

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has now decided to install high-resolution CCTV cameras in all passenger train coaches and locomotives, aiming to provide foolproof safety for passengers during their journey.

This decision follows the positive outcomes from experimental installations of CCTV cameras in some passenger coaches.

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with his junior minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, reviewed the progress of the CCTV installation initiative in both locomotives and coaches on Saturday, accompanied by senior officials from the Railway Board.

They subsequently approved this ambitious and unprecedented plan to bring all coaches under CCTV surveillance, as part of the railways’ wider effort to enhance safety.

Dharmendra Tewari, ADG PIB Railway, said that installing CCTV cameras in all coaches would significantly bolster passenger safety and help deter miscreants and organised gangs who previously exploited unsuspecting passengers.

“With cameras, such incidents will significantly reduce. To preserve privacy of passengers, CCTV cameras will be installed in the common movement area near the doors in each coach of trains,” Tewari clarified.

He noted that successful trials have already been conducted in the locomotive engines and coaches of the Northern Railway.

“The Union Minister for Railways has approved the installation of CCTV cameras in all 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locos,” he further said, adding that each railway coach will be fitted with four dome-type CCTV cameras – two at each entranceway.