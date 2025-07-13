Uttarakhand SEC moves HC to lift stay on dual voter list order, seeks clearance for Panchayat polls

DEHRADUN: The State Election Commission (SEC) is set to have its petition heard on Monday, seeking to clarify that a 'controversial' ban on candidates holding voter registrations in both rural and urban areas should not impede the ongoing three-tier panchayat elections in 12 districts.

Sources revealed to TNIE that the commission's plea specifically requested the court to lift the stay imposed on the order concerning dual voter list holders, which has effectively halted the electoral process.

The petition, filed on Sunday, comes after a court decision effectively halted the electoral process, prompting the commission to seek an urgent intervention.

The SEC's plea asserts that the current election process should not be impacted by the earlier decision concerning dual voter list holders.

Sources within the SEC revealed that the commission had made extensive preparations for the hearing, emphasising the financial and logistical strain caused by the unexpected halt.

"The court's order has brought the entire election process to a standstill," a senior SEC official stated, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We have already incurred significant expenditure on preparations, and it is imperative that the stay on the dual voter list order is lifted to ensure the timely conduct of these crucial local body polls."