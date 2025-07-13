Uttarakhand SEC moves HC to lift stay on dual voter list order, seeks clearance for Panchayat polls

DEHRADUN: The State Election Commission (SEC) is set to have its petition heard on Monday, seeking to clarify that a 'controversial' ban on candidates holding voter registrations in both rural and urban areas should not impede the ongoing three-tier panchayat elections in 12 districts.
Sources revealed to TNIE that the commission's plea specifically requested the court to lift the stay imposed on the order concerning dual voter list holders, which has effectively halted the electoral process.
The petition, filed on Sunday, comes after a court decision effectively halted the electoral process, prompting the commission to seek an urgent intervention.
The SEC's plea asserts that the current election process should not be impacted by the earlier decision concerning dual voter list holders.
Sources within the SEC revealed that the commission had made extensive preparations for the hearing, emphasising the financial and logistical strain caused by the unexpected halt.
"The court's order has brought the entire election process to a standstill," a senior SEC official stated, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We have already incurred significant expenditure on preparations, and it is imperative that the stay on the dual voter list order is lifted to ensure the timely conduct of these crucial local body polls."
The commission's petition argues that the election process has been disrupted mid-way, and a continuation of the stay would lead to further resource wastage and potentially delay the democratic exercise at the grassroots level.
The SEC is hopeful for a favourable ruling on Monday to allow the polls to proceed as scheduled.
Election symbols for candidates in the ongoing Panchayat polls will only be allotted after 2 pm on Monday, contingent on the High Court's decision earlier that day, sources within the State Election Commission revealed.
However, uncertainty persists regarding the eligibility of individuals registered on two separate voter lists to contest the Panchayat elections. Despite this lingering ambiguity, nominations for thousands of Panchayat posts have already been filed, with the deadline for withdrawing candidatures, July 11, now passed.
Polling for these elections is scheduled for July 24 and 28.
Speaking to TNIE, activist Shakti Prasad Barthwal, the petitioner in this case, stated: "Both the Panchayati Raj Act and our Constitution clearly stipulate that a citizen of this country can exercise their right to vote in only one place as an elector. The court upheld our argument, but the State Election Commission has turned this into a matter of prestige and is attempting to sow the seeds of a wrong precedent in Uttarakhand. They should respect the court's order."