114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in road accident in Punjab

CHANDIGARH:The 114-year-old Fauja Singh, nicknamed the Turbaned Tornado, the oldest marathon runner, died in a road accident in his village near Jalandhar in Punjab.
Sources said that Singh was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the evening of July 14 as he was crossing the road at his native Beas village near Jalandhar.
"My father was going for a walk when an unidentified vehicle hit him. He suffered head injuries. We immediately rushed him to a private hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries," said his son Harvinder Singh.
Singh was born on April 1, 1911, at Beas village in Jalandhar, Punjab. He was the youngest of four children in his family. In 1992, he moved to England and settled in East London with his son after the death of his wife, Gian Kaur.
Singh started his marathon career in 2000 at the age of 89 as he decided to take up running and took part in the London Marathon that year, and shot to fame as he completed the marathon. It was his maiden full marathon, which he completed in six hours and fifty-four minutes. He broke the previous world record of 58 minutes in the 90-plus age bracket.
He also ran New York, Toronto and Mumbai marathons.
In 2003, he completed the Toronto Waterfront Marathon in five hours and forty minutes in the 90-plus category, which was his personal best timing.
On October 16, 2011, Singh became the first centenarian to finish a marathon, making him the oldest marathoner as he completed the Toronto Waterfront Marathon in eight hours, eleven minutes and six seconds. It was a world record, but the Guinness World Records refused to recognise it as Singh could not produce his birth certificate.
For the 2012 London Olympics, he was the torchbearer and then retired at the age of 101 years after completing his last 10 kilometres in Hong Kong, clocking a time of one hour thirty-two minutes and twenty-eight seconds.
In a message, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and an enduring symbol of resilience and hope. Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment. I had the honour of walking alongside him during the two-day ‘Nasha Mukt – Rangla Punjab’ march from his village, Beas, district Jalandhar in December 2024. Even then, his presence infused the movement with unparalleled energy and spirit.’’
"It is heartbreaking to learn that he lost his life today in a tragic road accident in his village. His legacy, however, will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier, and drug-free Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers across the globe, may his soul attain eternal peace,’’ he wrote.
"He was not only an inspiration and icon for Indian or Punjab but for millions of people across the world, he made them believe that old age can be over come with right attitude in life,’’ said Khuswant Singh who wrote a biography of Singh titled `Turbaned Tornado ‘ which was released in July, 2011 at House of Lord in London.