Adopt Centre’s rules for tree felling on farmland, states told

NEW DELHI: THE Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has urged all states and union territories to adopt the model rules for “Felling of Trees on Agricultural Land.”

On June 29, the MoEFCC released the model rules related to agroforestry to encourage tree plantation on agricultural land and to reduce bureaucratic hurdles in trading trees planted on such land. The ministry aims to set up an enabling framework where growers can do seamless agroforestry business across the country.

Currently, farmers can grow trees on their land but face challenges in conducting business smoothly. They must obtain a proper licence from forest officials to relocate their agroforestry woods to other locations, it read.

To harmonise the state’s rules for the transit of agroforestry harvest wood, the MoEFCC conducted two consultations on April 24 and May 19. Based on their inputs, the model rules were created.

However, experts believe that the introduction of technology in the model rules complicates the existing regulations even further. There is also a possibility that some states may object to these rules.