AIIMS study links sleep disorders to road accidents

DEHRADUN: Forget drunken driving for a moment. A groundbreaking study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, reveals that sleep-related disorders are emerging as the single largest cause of road accidents in Uttarakhand.

This isn’t just about long-haul trucks; even small vehicles on daily city commutes are falling victim to drowsy driving. The research, conducted by the Sleep Division of AIIMS Psychiatry Department, has been published in the prestigious American medical journal ‘Cureus’. While authorities frequently launch campaigns against drunk driving, the study suggests the reality on Uttarakhand’s roads is far more complex.

Researchers examined approximately 1,200 individuals injured in various road accidents who were admitted to AIIMS between October 2021 and April 2022. They concluded that 75 per cent of these 575 drivers were operating two- or three-wheelers. “Our findings indicate that a significant 21 per cent of accidents were directly caused by drivers falling asleep or experiencing sleep-related issues while at the wheel,” stated Professor Ravi Gupta and Dr. Vishal Dhiman, directors of the study. They further highlighted that exhaustion from overwork accounted for another 26% of crashes.