AIIMS study links sleep disorders to road accidents

DEHRADUN: Forget drunken driving for a moment. A groundbreaking study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, reveals that sleep-related disorders are emerging as the single largest cause of road accidents in Uttarakhand.
This isn’t just about long-haul trucks; even small vehicles on daily city commutes are falling victim to drowsy driving. The research, conducted by the Sleep Division of AIIMS Psychiatry Department, has been published in the prestigious American medical journal ‘Cureus’. While authorities frequently launch campaigns against drunk driving, the study suggests the reality on Uttarakhand’s roads is far more complex.
Researchers examined approximately 1,200 individuals injured in various road accidents who were admitted to AIIMS between October 2021 and April 2022. They concluded that 75 per cent of these 575 drivers were operating two- or three-wheelers. “Our findings indicate that a significant 21 per cent of accidents were directly caused by drivers falling asleep or experiencing sleep-related issues while at the wheel,” stated Professor Ravi Gupta and Dr. Vishal Dhiman, directors of the study. They further highlighted that exhaustion from overwork accounted for another 26% of crashes.
While alcohol was a factor in 32 per cent of crashes, the study noted that many of these drivers also suffered from underlying sleep issues, with alcohol consumption exacerbating their condition. Strikingly, about 68 per cent of sleep-related accidents occurred on straight, everyday roads, not just winding mountain passes. Most incidents happened between 6 PM and midnight, a period often associated with fatigue.
The medical experts are now calling for a paradigm shift in driver evaluation. “We believe that screening for sleep disorders should be a crucial part of the driving licence issuance process,” urged Prof. Ravi Gupta. “It would be beneficial if sleep health was included in the medical examinations during the licensing procedure, alongside regular checks for drivers.” He also suggested the implementation of in-vehicle sensors to alert drowsy drivers.
“Most drivers know they are sleepy but continue to drive.” Dr Madhur Uniyal, a senior trauma surgeon at AIIMS and a member of the Road Safety Council of India, told this newspaper. “They must be educated to pull over, take a nap, and resume driving when refreshed. Commercial vehicle owners, too, must ensure that their drivers get adequate rest.”