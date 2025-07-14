Akhilesh Yadav's step brother alleges cheating by real estate businessman

LUCKNOW: Prateek Yadav, step brother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, has alleged that he was duped to the tune of over Rs 4 crore by a real estate businessman.

Prateek, in a complaint lodged at Gautampalli police station in Lucknow, on Sunday, alleged that he was cheated by one Krishnanand Pandey, a resident of Chinhat, who deals in real estate.

Prateek named Krishnanand Pandey, his wife Vandana Pandey and father Ashok Pandey in the complaint following which an FIR has been lodged against the three under the relevant sections of BNS pertaining to extortion, cheating and IT Act.

Krishnanand had formed a real estate company and allegedly cheated Prateek on the pretext of investing his money in the firm. As per theComplaint, when Prateek asked for his money, Krishnanand threatened him with getting him implicated in a fake POSCO case and making a fake audio viral.

Notably, Patek Yadav’s wife Aparna Yadav is a BJP leader and is currently holding the position of the Vice- President of state women’s commission.

Prateek allegedly mentioned in his complaint that Krishnanand Pandey had also demanded Rs 5 crore more from him.

The sources claimed that Prateek, the son of SP patriarch late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife Sadhna Gupta, told the cops that he came in contact with Krishnanand Pandey in 2012 when the latter had come up with a business proposal of buying prime land along Shaheed Path. Krishnanand and his associate US Bisht then formed a company in 2015 in which both of them were directors.