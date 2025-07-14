Bhopal Diary | Caracal spotted in cheetahs’ new abode

Caracal, the elusive and critically endangered “flying cat”, has recently been spotted at the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary of western Madhya Pradesh, which became the second habitat of African cheetahs in April 2025. Also known as ‘syahghosh’, the adult male caracal was seen in a camera trap installed in the Mandsaur forest division. The sighting of a shy, swift and generally nocturnal carnivorous animal is significant. Its presence shows that Gandhi Sagar’s dry and semi-arid ecosystem is intact and balanced. The caracal is also described as a flying cat, for its impressive jumping ability to catch birds in their mid-air flight.

Minister slams forest dept over ‘lack of support’

Kailash Vijayvargiya, a senior cabinet ministers of Madhya Pradesh, has publicly expressed unhappiness with the forest department. Addressing an event in Indore (graced by CM Mohan Yadav) recently, the local MLA and the state’s urban development and housing minister, Vijayvargiya said the forest department wasn’t cooperating with them in supplying saplings for the ambitious tree plantation exercise in Indore. “We’ve planted seven lakh trees so far, and our target is to plant 51 lakh trees, but we’re not receiving the expected support from the forest department. I request the CM to give proper instructions to the department before going abroad.”

Protest outside BJP office over Sihora dist

Residents of Sihora town recently staged a protest reiterating their long-standing demand for the establishment of a separate district, carved out from Jabalpur. The protest was held outside the ruling BJP divisional office in Sihora, with the people carrying placards that read, “Who are Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharti, Late Babulal Gaur and Smriti Irani?” Amid the sounds of conch, bells and cymbals, the protestors recounted that prominent BJP leaders, including the three former chief ministers of MP and an ex-union minister, had promised to create Sihora a new district. However, these promises remain unfulfilled.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com