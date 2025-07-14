Chhattisgarh assembly monsoon session begins today; congress gears up to corner BJP govt

RAIPUR: A 5-day monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly begins on Monday and is likely to be stormy as the opposition Congress has geared up to launch an onslaught on the ruling BJP government led by Vishnu Deo Sai.

Around 1000 questions have been listed for the Question Hour in the upcoming session.

According to official sources, the BJP government is likely to introduce some key bills besides a supplementary budget during the session.

The leader of the opposition, Charandas Mahant, who chaired a meeting of his party MLAs ahead of the session at Rajiv Bhawan, conveyed that every important issue related to public interest should be raised with an aggressive stance to corner the government. The Congress legislators have been instructed to attend the monsoon session with their full preparation, supported with facts and reasoning on various key issues that are to come up for discussions in the House.