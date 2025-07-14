Former J&K DyCM Kavinder Gupta appointed L-G of Ladakh UT

SRINAGAR: Senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K state Kavinder Gupta was on Monday appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh Union Territory by the President of India.
His appointment came after the president accepted the resignation of Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra as Lt Governor of Ladakh.
Gupta, a veteran political figure in Jammu and Kashmir, has served as Deputy Chief Minister of PDP-BJP coalition government in 2018. He has also served as Speaker of J&K Legislative Assembly and Mayor of Jammu.
Gupta is the first political leader from J&K to hold post of Lt Governor of Ladakh UT, which was carved out after abrogation of Article 370 and downgranding and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories --- Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature) on August 5, 2019.
The appointment of Gupta as Ladakh UT Lt Governor has come after he was last year denied a mandate by the party to contest the Assembly elections in J&K Union Territory.
J&K BJP leaders have felicitated Gupta on being appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh UT.
BJP J&K Spokesman Altaf Thakur, while felicitating Gupta said, he has vast experience and his unwavering commitment to public service will surely prove beneficial for the development and progress of the Union Territory.
Gupta’s appointment has come ahead of the next round of talks between MHA and Ladakh leaders. The leaders of Ladakh are demanding 6th Schedule status, statehood with legislature and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh UT.
The MHA introduced domicile law for Ladakh with a cap of 15 years from 2019.
Besides appointing Gupta as Lt Governor of Ladakh UT, President on Monday also appointed Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh as Governor of Haryana and Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju as Governor of Goa.
According to Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué, the appointments will take effect from the dates the new appointees assume charge of their respective offices.
Sources said that the Modi government is likely to make some new appointments in coming days also where the incumbent governors have completed four to five years.
Many in the government believe that with these appointments, the Centre aims to implement its evolving strategy in reinforcing administrative stability and regional governance by infusing a blend of political experience and academic depth.