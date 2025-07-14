Former J&K DyCM Kavinder Gupta appointed L-G of Ladakh UT

SRINAGAR: Senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K state Kavinder Gupta was on Monday appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh Union Territory by the President of India.

His appointment came after the president accepted the resignation of Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra as Lt Governor of Ladakh.

Gupta, a veteran political figure in Jammu and Kashmir, has served as Deputy Chief Minister of PDP-BJP coalition government in 2018. He has also served as Speaker of J&K Legislative Assembly and Mayor of Jammu.

Gupta is the first political leader from J&K to hold post of Lt Governor of Ladakh UT, which was carved out after abrogation of Article 370 and downgranding and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories --- Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature) on August 5, 2019.

The appointment of Gupta as Ladakh UT Lt Governor has come after he was last year denied a mandate by the party to contest the Assembly elections in J&K Union Territory.