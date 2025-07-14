Gangster associated with Mukhtar Ansari killed in encounter with UP police's Special Task Force

LUCKNOW: Shahrukh Pathan, who was a close accomplice of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and slain mafia don Sanjeev Jiva, was killed in a police encounter in Muzaffarnagar in western UP early on Monday.

The cases he was involved in included the murder of a man in police custody, contract killings and threats to witnesses.

Pathan, 34, was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the UP police. He had been out on bail and was absconding in a fresh criminal case filed against him in Sambhal district.

Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash said the gangster was rounded up by the Meerut unit of the STF in an injured condition following the encounter. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As per police sources, the encounter took place at 1.05 am on the stretch leading to the village of Bijopur on Chappar-Rohana Road in Muzaffarnagar.

A number of cases of murder and extortion were registered against Pathan in Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal and Haridwar districts, the STF said.

The STF recovered three pistols, a revolver, ammunition and a car without a number plate from his possession.

According to Meerut STF ASP Brajesh Kumar, the police team traced the criminal after getting a tip-off about his presence in Muzaffarnagar. Police said Pathan fired around 10 rounds at them and was killed in retaliatory firing by the STF.

It may be recalled that gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Sanjeev Jiva, with whom Pathan was closely associated, was shot dead while going for a court hearing in Lucknow two years ago.

Jiva’s gang was allegedly involved in around two dozen cases of murder, loot and extortion predominantly in western UP.