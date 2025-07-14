Golden temple gets bomb threat, security beefed up

CHANDIGARH: The Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar received a bomb threat, following which the Punjab Police tightened the security around the temple complex and started investigations.

In the complaint to the state police, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said that the committee received an email threatening to blow up the langar hall (community kitchen hall) in the Golden Temple complex.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police had received a complaint in this regard and a case has been registered. He also said that the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies will be taken, and the case will be solved soon as the investigation has already started.

"A bomb disposal squad and anti-sabotage team have been deployed to thwart any untoward incident,’’ he said.

Bhullar said that as per initial investigation it appears to be the act of a mischievous element referring to incidents in South India. He added that senior police officials have been deputed to ensure foolproof security.