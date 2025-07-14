Golden temple gets bomb threat, security beefed up

CHANDIGARH: The Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar received a bomb threat, following which the Punjab Police tightened the security around the temple complex and started investigations.
In the complaint to the state police, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said that the committee received an email threatening to blow up the langar hall (community kitchen hall) in the Golden Temple complex.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police had received a complaint in this regard and a case has been registered. He also said that the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies will be taken, and the case will be solved soon as the investigation has already started.
"A bomb disposal squad and anti-sabotage team have been deployed to thwart any untoward incident,’’ he said.
Bhullar said that as per initial investigation it appears to be the act of a mischievous element referring to incidents in South India. He added that senior police officials have been deputed to ensure foolproof security.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) manager Bhagwant Singh said that an email was received threatening to blow up Golden Temple and the same was immediately forwarded to the police.
He added that security has been enhanced inside the Golden Temple and police have made elaborate arrangements outside.
Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the police are investigating the matter.
Demanding immediate action and adding that the security must not be compromised, Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, wrote on X, "An email has been received threatening to blow up Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) with RDX. This is not just a threat to a religious site—it’s an attack on peace, faith & humanity. I urge Hon’ble @BhagwantMann Ji & DGP Punjab @DGPPunjabPolice to take IMMEDIATE and STRONG action. This is a sacred place of worship visited by lakhs of devotees and tourists daily. Security MUST NOT be compromised. All departments must remain on HIGH ALERT. We cannot afford any lapse in intelligence or protection. We stand united to protect our heritage.’’