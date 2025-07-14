India slams egg attack on Rath Yatra in Toronto, terms it 'regrettable’

NEW DELHI: India has strongly condemned an incident in Toronto where eggs were allegedly hurled at a Rath Yatra procession, calling the act “regrettable” and urging Canadian authorities to act against the perpetrators.

Responding to the incident, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “We have seen reports regarding disruption created by mischievous elements during the Rath Yatra procession in Toronto. Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony.”

The video, shared on Instagram by user Sangna Bajaj, showed broken eggs scattered on the street as a group of devotees moved through a relatively empty stretch of the city.

Bajaj, seen singing devotional songs during the march, captioned the video with details of the attack, which took place during the annual celebration.

India has officially raised the matter with the Canadian government. “We have strongly taken up the matter with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators of the act accountable. We hope the Canadian Government will take necessary action to protect the religious rights of people,” Jaiswal added.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between India and Canada over the safety of Indian communities and religious events in the country.