Insider track |‘Marathi meinbolunya Hindi mein’

What’s in a language? Lots, if we are talking about the linguistic fencing in Maharashtra over Marathi and Hindi. A day before eminent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi called him. He made an unusual request: Which language should he speak with the lawyer? Hindi or Marathi? Here is Nikam, in his own words, “The PM called me in the morning and the first thing he asked was—’Marathi meinboluya Hindi mein’? And then he spoke with me in Marathi and switched to Hindi.

First, I laughed, then requested him to speak in whichever language he prefers, as he knows both Hindi and Marathi.” B.L. Santhosh, BJP general secretary (organisation) termed this the “perfect antidote”. He placed the PM’s question in perspective: “The PM by this gave a befitting slap to those who are creating a row and trouble in the name of the local language by allegedly targeting non-Marathi speaking people, as well as honoured the language of Maharashtra—Marathi—by speaking first in Marathi. That is called a political antidote against those who are fermenting animosity in the name of language.”

One wife only: DoPT sets LTC rule

Babudom just got its moment of comic relief, straight from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT). Its new circular aimed at clarifying Leave Travel Concession (LTC) rules for central government employees, declared: “Not more than one wife” is eligible to avail the LTC facility. What! Yes, that line is now part of official government documentation. The circular defines who is “family” to qualify for LTC benefits. It lists the ineligible categories before dropping the punchline. Guffaws echoed through the power corridors after reading it. Some wondered aloud if David Dhawan — of ‘Biwi No. 1’ fame — was on a secret sabbatical, moonlighting as a government typist. Humour aside, the DoPT insists the clarification was necessary. “This department receives so many references, RTI applications, and grievances from employees across different offices regarding LTC rules,” the circular notes.