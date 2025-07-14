Kolkata: Charges framed against five accused in RG Kar corruption case

KOLKATA: Charges have been framed against five accused including Sandeep Ghosh in the corruption case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Alipore CBI Court in Kolkata.

A case has been registered under sections 420, 409, 467, 468 and 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The trial will begin from July 22.

The CBI is investigating the corruption case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

Apart from Ghosh, former principal of the medical college, Afsar Ali, Biplab Sinha, Suman Hazra and Ashish Pandey have been named in the CBI chargesheet. All of them are now in jail.

There are allegations that financial corruption has been going on at RG Kar Hospital for more than three years. A former deputy superintendent of the hospital alleged that at various times massive corruption took place in the tendering process of purchasing medical equipment at RG Kar. It is also alleged that Ghosh had played an instrumental role to ensure awarding the tenders to his ‘close friends’.