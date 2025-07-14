Kolkata: Charges framed against five accused in RG Kar corruption case

KOLKATA: Charges have been framed against five accused including Sandeep Ghosh in the corruption case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Alipore CBI Court in Kolkata.
A case has been registered under sections 420, 409, 467, 468 and 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The trial will begin from July 22.
The CBI is investigating the corruption case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.
Apart from Ghosh, former principal of the medical college, Afsar Ali, Biplab Sinha, Suman Hazra and Ashish Pandey have been named in the CBI chargesheet. All of them are now in jail.
There are allegations that financial corruption has been going on at RG Kar Hospital for more than three years. A former deputy superintendent of the hospital alleged that at various times massive corruption took place in the tendering process of purchasing medical equipment at RG Kar. It is also alleged that Ghosh had played an instrumental role to ensure awarding the tenders to his ‘close friends’.
The CBI submitted the chargesheet in the financial corruption case at RG Kar in Alipore Court on November 29, last year. The chargesheet names five people, including Ghosh.
He was also the first person to be arrested in this case by the CBI. Later, the CBI arrested four other accused in the case.
On August 9, 2024, the body of a junior lady doctor was found and recovered from the seminar hall on the fourth floor of the emergency department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Later, investigation revealed that she was raped and murdered. A Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested in the incident. At that time the allegations of financial corruption in RG Kar came to light.
The Sealdah Court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment. The CBI had taken Ghosh and the then OC of Tala police station Abhijit Mandal into custody on charges of destroying evidence in the rape and murder case. They were granted bail in that case last December. However, Ghosh is still in jail in the corruption case.