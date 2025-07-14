Lightning strikes kill 12 in Jharkhand amid heavy rain; IMD issues alerts across state

RANCHI: As severe weather battered Jharkhand on Sunday, at least 12 people lost their lives and seven others sustained critical injuries due to lightning strikes across various districts. Many of the deceased were working in their fields when they were struck.
Giridih and Dumka were the worst affected districts, each reporting three fatalities. In Chara, Gita Devi and Anita Devi were killed by lightning, while Savita Devi suffered serious burn injuries. In Giridih, 18-year-old Dastagir Alam of Madhwadih village and 50-year-old Jhari Yadav of Gora Dih village also died. Ashok Mahto and his wife Pramila Devi sustained injuries in the same district.
In West Singhbhum, a 14-year-old student from Bharidha village was killed by lightning. Additional casualties included two deaths in Lohardaga, one in Gumla and another in Rajdhanwar.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall and lightning in the state until July 16. Continuous downpours have caused widespread disruption, with Jharkhand recording 510 mm of rainfall since 1 June 61% above normal levels.
The excessive rain has significantly impacted daily life and agricultural activities. Paddy cultivation has taken a hit, as over 25% of seedlings have been adversely affected due to flooding in the fields.
The IMD attributes the heavy rainfall to a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, forecasting continued rain through to 16 July. An orange alert has been issued for West Singhbhum, Simdega, Khunti and Gumla districts. A yellow alert has been sounded for Ranchi, Lohardaga, Giridih, Deoghar, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Saraikela and East Singhbhum.