MHA asks states, UTs to take counter-radicalisation measures in prisons

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all states and Union Territories (UTs), raising concerns over the growing threat of radicalisation in prisons and urging countermeasures, warning that it could turn into a serious threat to public order and internal security.

In its communication, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, the MHA also outlined a set of guidelines to initiate countermeasures, as they included screening inmates, conducting regular risk assessments, isolating high-risk individuals under enhanced surveillance, and initiating de-radicalisation programmes for such prisoners.

“Prisoners can often become vulnerable to radical narratives owing to feelings of alienation, a tendency towards violent behaviour, or anti-social attitudes, and in some cases, radicalised inmates may engage in acts of violence or orchestrate attacks against prison staff, fellow inmates, or even external targets,” the MHA said, adding that radicalisation in prisons is becoming an increasingly critical challenge in the global context too and is often found to be a precursor to several criminal activities.

“It has, therefore, been felt that there is an urgent need to check and counter radicalisation of vulnerable individuals in prison settings and to undertake an exercise for de-radicalisation of such individuals, as the same is considered crucial for preserving public order and ensuring internal security,” it said.