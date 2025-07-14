NMC asks medical colleges to set up committee to monitor, assess adverse events related to medical devices

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical institutions to set up a committee to monitor adverse events related to medical devices, with the aim of monitoring, assessing, and preventing such harmful occurrences.

In a public notice, NMC Secretary Dr Raghav Langer stated that each medical institution must register its committee with the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), mention the name of the coordinator or convenor and any additional members on its website, and update the Pharmacovigilance Committee members' details by July 31.

The notice, dated July 13, said that the medical superintendent should be the chair of the committee.

Dr Langer said the advantages of becoming a Medical Device Adverse Events Monitoring Centre (MDMC) is that the medical colleges will serve as an ideal hub for materiovigilance due to their diverse patient populations and access to advanced healthcare technologies.

He said MDMC offers multiple strategic advantages like academic recognition. “Participation enhances the institution’s stature as a contributor to national public health and regulatory science,” he said.

Also, he said, it will provide faculty and students hands-on exposure to post-market surveillance, risk assessment, and patient safety.

It will also help the institution to access Materiovigilance Programme of India (MvPI) resources, training modules, and national-level collaboration.