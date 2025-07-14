Patidar power play: BJP's Amrutiya challenges AAP's Italia in Gujarat's Morbi

AHMEDABAD: BJP’s Kanti Amrutia and AAP’s Gopal Italia, both from Gujarat's Patidar community, have locked horns in a bizarre showdown. What began as political posturing over public agitations in Morbi has now snowballed into a high voltage drama, replete with resignations, convoys, viral videos, and taunts all under the shadow of Gujarat’s prized Patidar vote bank.

The political slugfest between BJP MLA from Morbi, Kanti Amrutia, and AAP’s Gopal Italia, MLA from Visavadar, hit fever pitch on Monday as Amrutia stormed into Gandhinagar with a dramatic 100 vehicle convoy, vowing to resign if AAP’s Italia showed up; he did not.

This wasn’t just a stunt. It was a calculated reply to what Amrutia calls “threats of Visavadarwali”, a taunt hurled during recent agitations in Morbi, allegedly by AAP workers to provoke unrest and pressure the administration.

The jibe referenced Italia’s bypoll win in Visavadar, suggesting a repeat in Morbi, a challenge BJP’s MLA Amrutia took personally.