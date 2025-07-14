Road accidents, cancer, stroke top medical expenses of Indians: Study

NEW DELHI: Road accidents, cancer, heart attacks and brain stroke treatments are the leading causes for people living in low-and middle-income countries like India to undergo catastrophic medical expenses, leading to severe financial distress, pushing many families into poverty, a recent article said.

The article, published in Kerala Medical Journal, also highlights doctors’ role in guiding patients in “good faith” towards less expensive yet effective alternatives in end-of-life care.

The article examined the causes, consequences, and potential solutions to mitigate the financial burden of healthcare and concluded that “futile ICU admissions should be minimised, especially for those individuals who need only comfort care towards the end of their life.”

“Along with discussions about making an accurate diagnosis during ward rounds and case presentations, medical students must receive early insights into the financial consequences of the advice they will eventually provide as doctors,” said the article, ‘Catastrophic medical expenses: A comorbidity requiring multilevel intervention.’