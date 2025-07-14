Tax regime, quality of life drive Indians to settle abroad

NEW DELHI: India is witnessing a growing trend of capital flight as high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) increasingly invest in overseas assets and seek residency or citizenship abroad. According to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025, India is expected to lose 3,500 millionaires this year alone, making it one of the top countries experiencing outflows of wealthy individuals. Affluent investors from tier-2 and tier-3 cities are also buying real estate abroad, especially in Dubai, often for rental yields of 7%–11%.

The migration of millionaires is part of a global realignment of wealth and residency. A record 142,000 HNWIs worldwide may acquire new residencies or citizenship in 2025, rising to 165,000 by 2026. While the UK, China, India, and Russia are among the biggest losers of wealth, the UAE, US, Saudi Arabia, and Italy are seeing huge inflows. The trend reflects a shift as nations compete to attract wealthy individuals through tax advantages, streamlined residency schemes, and quality-of-life.