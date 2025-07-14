Two minor girls die after falling into waterlogged borewell in MP's Satna

SATNA: Two minor girls have died after falling into an abandoned borewell filled with rainwater in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Monday.

The girls fell into the borewell at Hiloundha village in Nagaud tehsil at around 5 pm on Sunday, officials said.

While the body of a 16-year-old girl was retrieved at around 9:30 pm on Sunday, the body of the other minor, aged 12, was recovered at 12.15 am on Monday, an official said.

The family members of Chhaggu Ahirwar, resident of Salaiya Haar under Nagaud police station area, had gone to sow paddy in the field located in the middle of Hiloundha village, Nagaud police station in-charge Ashok Pandey said.

At that time, Chhaggu Ahirwar's daughter Somvati (16) and Santosh Ahirwar's daughter Durga (12) also reached the field, he said.

Due to the presence of water in the field, they could not see the borewell and fell into it, Pandey said.

After being alerted, Nagaud Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jitendra Verma immediately reached the spot with police force.