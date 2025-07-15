11 cops suspended for extortion, assault of livestock trader in Kanpur

LUCKNOW: In a case of blatant corruption, 11 Police Response Vehicle (PRV) personnel, accused of attacking livestock trader Mohammad Uzair and extorting Rs 10,000 from him, were suspended in Kanpur.
Those cops left their assigned spot to extort money from the trader and assaulted him.
The incident took place on July 12. Following a formal complaint, authorities initiated an investigation and found the cops involved in the case.
This led them to order the suspension of 11 personnel on Monday for allegedly assaulting and extorting money from the trader from Aligarh.
The preliminary enquiry was conducted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) South and the probe established the culpability of the cops.
The suspension was implemented based on the initial findings and now a comprehensive investigation is underway by the Assistant Commissioner of Police. As per the sources, on July 12, livestock trader Mohammad Uzair and driver Laxman were transporting animals from Sarsaul to Aligarh when they were reportedly attacked and robbed of Rs 10,000 by PRV personnel in the Chakeri area under Barra police station jurisdiction.
As per the complainant, while crossing Barra Cut Flyover by Arjun Eye Hospital on the highway, personnel from Chakeri's PRV 7058 halted him from behind demanding payment for animal transportation.
Subsequently, PRV units 6504 and 7055 from Hanumant Vihar police station arrived at the scene.
The personnel from all three PRVs insisted on a payment of 500 rupees per cop for passage. Upon his refusal to comply, the personnel forcibly removed him from their vehicle, assaulted him, and departed after issuing threats.
The victims then reported the incident to the police. Acting on a complaint given by the animal trader, DCP South Deependra Nath Chaudhary conducted the probe, and he confirmed that the investigation found the cops guilty.
He said that such behaviour dented the police department's reputation.
The subsequent investigation established that PRV 7058 from Chakeri police station, operated by Constable Atul Sachan, initially intercepted the animal trader's vehicle.
The unit included Head Constable Rishirajan, Constables Hariom Singh and Rinki Rani. PRV 7055 from Hanumant Vihar had Head Constables Ajay Kumar Yadav and Anand Kumar, with Constable Umashankar Dixit.
Additionally, PRV 6504 from the same station was driven by Head Constable Pradeep Kumar, accompanied by Amir Hasan, Constable Sonu Yadav, and Aradhana. All involved cops have been suspended.