11 cops suspended for extortion, assault of livestock trader in Kanpur

LUCKNOW: In a case of blatant corruption, 11 Police Response Vehicle (PRV) personnel, accused of attacking livestock trader Mohammad Uzair and extorting Rs 10,000 from him, were suspended in Kanpur.

Those cops left their assigned spot to extort money from the trader and assaulted him.

The incident took place on July 12. Following a formal complaint, authorities initiated an investigation and found the cops involved in the case.

This led them to order the suspension of 11 personnel on Monday for allegedly assaulting and extorting money from the trader from Aligarh.

The preliminary enquiry was conducted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) South and the probe established the culpability of the cops.

The suspension was implemented based on the initial findings and now a comprehensive investigation is underway by the Assistant Commissioner of Police. As per the sources, on July 12, livestock trader Mohammad Uzair and driver Laxman were transporting animals from Sarsaul to Aligarh when they were reportedly attacked and robbed of Rs 10,000 by PRV personnel in the Chakeri area under Barra police station jurisdiction.