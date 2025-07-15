86 weapons, 974 ammunition recovered in major crackdown in Manipur

IMPHAL: In a major crackdown on illegal arms, security forces recovered 86 weapons and 974 rounds of ammunition during a coordinated operation across five valley districts of Manipur on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, joint teams of Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Army and Assam Rifles launched simultaneous operations in Imphal East, Kakching, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts, IGP (Zone-II) K Kabib said at a press conference.

“Coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple locations by joint teams, comprising the Manipur Police, CAPFs, Army and Assam Rifles,” he said.