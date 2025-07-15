86 weapons, 974 ammunition recovered in major crackdown in Manipur

IMPHAL: In a major crackdown on illegal arms, security forces recovered 86 weapons and 974 rounds of ammunition during a coordinated operation across five valley districts of Manipur on Tuesday.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, joint teams of Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Army and Assam Rifles launched simultaneous operations in Imphal East, Kakching, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts, IGP (Zone-II) K Kabib said at a press conference.
“Coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple locations by joint teams, comprising the Manipur Police, CAPFs, Army and Assam Rifles,” he said.
Among the weapons allegedly recovered were five AK rifles, three INSAS rifles, 16 SLRs, five .303 rifles, 19 pistols, two carbines, nine other types of rifles, and 16 single-barrel guns, he stated.
“A total of 86 weapons, along with 974 different types of grenades, ammunition, explosives and mortar shells were recovered. Forty-one magazines and six wireless handsets were also recovered,” he added.
Kabib said this seizure marked a significant achievement for the security forces in their mission to restore peace, uphold public order, and protect lives and property.
“The police are committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure Manipur. We also urge the people to cooperate with the police and security forces, and promptly report any suspicious activities or information related to illegal arms,” he said.