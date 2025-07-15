Ahmedabad Diary | Power struggles: Gujarat Congress in turmoil

After Shaktisinh Gohil stepped down as the Gujarat Congress chief, the hunt for a successor turned murky. Soon, a viral message on social media platforms claimed that a former president, an OBC leader, was reappointed, sparking confusion. Congress insiders suspect this was a planted move by his rivals to sabotage his chances. While no one has claimed responsibility, the damage was done to his succession. Meanwhile, more than 15 Congress leaders rushed to Delhi to lobby with Rahul Gandhi, triggering buzz that one of them might land the top post. The misleading social media message declaring a new state chief only deepened the internal chaos.

BJP ex-dist chief’s graft claims on MLA sparks row

The simmering internal rift in Gujarat’s Vallabhipur BJP in Bhavnagar district has burst into the open, with its former district BJP president Mukesh Langaliya launching a scathing attack on the local MLA. The flashpoint came during a felicitation event for 37 village sarpanches in Limda, where Langaliya openly criticised the way of working of the BJP legislator. He accused the MLA of protecting a coterie of corrupt aides and alleged rampant corruption in causeway construction, Mamlatdar office projects, and National Highway works. The fact that such charges come from a BJP leader against his own MLA has sparked a row.