Alha folk music, snake-and-ladder game part of snakebite awareness campaign in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A folk ballad narrating the tales of two legendary warriors, Alha and Udal, has now been adapted as an educational supplement to teach villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region how to prevent and treat snake bites to save lives.

As heavy rains cause snakes to slither into human settlements, the South Panna division of MP Forest Department has taken this innovative approach to prevent fatalities caused by snakebites.

The culturally resonant folk song composed and sung in the traditional Bundelkhandi narrative (valorous storytelling) style of ‘Alha’ has been penned by noted poet Dr Suresh Srivastava ‘Saurabh.’

The song conveys vital information in simple Bundeli lingo about the risks of snakebite, preventive measures and timely-appropriate anti-venom medical treatment (within 3 golden hours from the snakebite).

The song particularly educates snakebite victims to rush for medical treatment instead of approaching the tantriks (faith healers for treatment).

The specially composed song’s audio version will be disseminated widely through the village forest committees and social media platforms to ensure that it reaches the remotest and vulnerable communities effectively.

“Alha is a very popular folk music genre across the Bundelkhand region. By blending local folk music with modern awareness messaging, this public outreach initiative aims to adequately educate people and minimise incidents of snakebites and associated deaths. Our campaign stands as an exemplary model of how traditional art forms can be harnessed for life-saving awareness and public health communication in rural India,” DFO-South Panna Forest Division Anupam Sharma told TNIE on Tuesday.

But it’s not just the storytelling power and emotive connect of Alha folk music which is being used by the South Panna Forest Division (spread in 1.80 lakh hectares dense forest area) to educate people about snake bites.