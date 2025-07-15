Army firepower to get a boost as US Apache attack helicopters to join next week

NEW DELHI: Adding teeth to the Indian Army’s Aviation Corps (AAC), modern Apache attack helicopters will be joining the Unit next week. Confirming the arrivals, sources stated that the first three helicopters are expected to arrive on Sunday or Monday.

These will add to the attack capability along the Western borders. This paper broke the story earlier. The Unit was formally raised in March 2024.

India and the US signed a contract for the acquisition of six Apaches for the Indian Army during US President Donald Trump’s visit to New Delhi in 2020. Before that, the IAF had signed a contract with the US Government and Boeing in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

The Apache is said to be the most modern attack helicopter meant to take the place of the existing fleet of Mi-35 choppers for assault and anti-armour operations. The AH-64E Apache is designed and equipped with the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems.