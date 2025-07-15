Army firepower to get a boost as US Apache attack helicopters to join next week

NEW DELHI: Adding teeth to the Indian Army’s Aviation Corps (AAC), modern Apache attack helicopters will be joining the Unit next week. Confirming the arrivals, sources stated that the first three helicopters are expected to arrive on Sunday or Monday.
These will add to the attack capability along the Western borders. This paper broke the story earlier. The Unit was formally raised in March 2024.
India and the US signed a contract for the acquisition of six Apaches for the Indian Army during US President Donald Trump’s visit to New Delhi in 2020. Before that, the IAF had signed a contract with the US Government and Boeing in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.
The Apache is said to be the most modern attack helicopter meant to take the place of the existing fleet of Mi-35 choppers for assault and anti-armour operations. The AH-64E Apache is designed and equipped with the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems.
It features an improved Modernised Target Acquisition Designation System, which provides day, night, and all-weather target information, as well as night vision navigation capability. Its Fire Control Radar can classify both air and ground targets and operates effectively in maritime environments. It can also be used for missions such as reconnaissance, security, and peacekeeping operations, in addition to attack operations.
The first eight Apache copters were inducted at Pathankot Air Base on September 3, 2019 as part of the Helicopter Unit (HU) 125 Squadron (Gladiators). The second HU 137 Squadron is based out of Jorhat, Assam.
The US completed delivery of all 22 Apache attack helicopters to the IAF in July 2020.
Contract for 6 helicopters
