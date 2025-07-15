'Cheap politics': Education Minister Pradhan attacks Rahul over comments on Odisha student's death

BHUBANESWAR: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of indulging in "cheap politics" over the death by suicide of a college student in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Pradhan claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have always taken concrete steps for women's safety and justice, while the Congress has consistently sought opportunities in every tragedy.

The statement came after Gandhi, in a post in Hindi on X, alleged that the death of a daughter fighting for justice was a "direct murder by the BJP system".

“That brave student raised her voice against sexual exploitation, but instead of justice, she was threatened, harassed and humiliated repeatedly,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged.

“Those who were supposed to protect her kept oppressing her,” Gandhi said.