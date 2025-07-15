Chhattisgarh deports 30 undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh on Tuesday deported 30 Bangladeshi nationals following an ongoing verification exercise in the state, with the individuals being sent back to their homeland.

The undocumented Bangladeshi migrants were taken by flight to Guwahati, where they will be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF), a police officer said. After initiating the necessary action and completing the process of deportation, all illegal immigrants will be sent across the border into the neighbouring country.

The thirty immigrants found staying “without valid documents” were traced from the districts of Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon and Raigarh. They were apprehended following intelligence inputs and some complaints received from local inhabitants about the foreigners staying illegally.

According to a senior intelligence officer, some Bangladeshis had even procured Indian passports in Chhattisgarh, travelled to their country, and returned to the state.

On Tuesday, the issue of Bangladeshi and Rohingya undocumented immigrants was raised by senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar in the House, claiming that their strength is consistently on the rise in different districts of the state.

Chandrakar claimed that illegal immigrants are accessing the benefits of government schemes after they secured documents illegally on the basis of “false documentation” and the official machinery failing to enforce stringent regulations.