CID takes over probe into Maiyan Samman Yojana fraud involving men from Bihar, West Bengal

RANCHI: After it was revealed that the benefits of the Maiyan Samman Yojana, exclusively meant for the women of Jharkhand, were being availed not only by woman from other states but also men in Bihar and West Bengal, the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the case.

Notably, as many as 172 people, both men and women, were booked in Jamshedpur, not only for fraudulently registering themselves with the scheme, but also taking financial assistance of Rs 2500.

An FIR has been registered at Galudih police station against 39 residents of Kishanganj in Bihar and 133 of North Dinajpur district of West Bengal on July 9.

Interestingly, 40 of the total beneficiaries, taking advantage of the scheme, were found to be men. Not only that, these 40 men have also registered names of men in the column of husband's name in the application form.

“Now the CID will take over the case registered at Galudih Police Station. It will try to find out whether such fraud has happened in other districts as well and who all are involved in it,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity. The CID will investigate how such a large number of non-eligible beneficiaries were selected and the entire network behind it, he added.