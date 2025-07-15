Congress MLA’s son booked for attempting to run over on-duty cops with SUV in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A Congress MLA’s son has been booked for allegedly attempting to run over on-duty police personnel with his speeding SUV in Alirajpur district of western Madhya Pradesh.

The FIR was registered on July 13 under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, against Pushpraj Singh Patel – the son of first-time Congress MLA Sena Mahesh Patel.

The Alirajpur district police superintendent Rajesh Vyas said that the FIR has been registered based on the complaint by a constable who sustained injuries in the July 12–13 intervening night incident.

However, the accused Pushpraj Singh Patel’s father, Mahesh Patel (former Alirajpur district Congress chief), claimed the incident was a mishap and alleged that the police had framed it as an attempt to murder case under political pressure.

“It was a mishap and not an intentional crime as alleged in the complaint. My son lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn. The constable sustained minor injuries only, and the Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), who too was present at the spot, subsequently took the injured constable to the hospital from where the constable was discharged after primary treatment,” he said.

“My son is being targeted in a false case of attempted murder under political pressure. We’ll soon petition the MP High Court and get the FIR quashed,” he added.