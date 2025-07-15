First section of 21 km undersea bullet train tunnel opens in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: The first section of the 21 km undersea tunnel between BKC and Thane in Mumbai, part of the bullet train project, has now been opened. A thoroughfare has been established from one end to the other. A next-generation E10 Shinkansen bullet train will pass through this undersea tunnel, linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

On Monday, the Ministry of Railways informed the media that the first section of the 21 km undersea tunnel for the bullet train project had been opened, creating a thoroughfare from one end to the other.

"After completing 310 km of viaduct construction, the second milestone has been achieved by opening the first section of the 21 km undersea tunnel between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra. A thoroughfare has been created from one end to another in this tunnel," said an official source from the Ministry.

The official further stated that track laying, the construction of overhead electrical wires, stations, and bridges are progressing at a rapid pace on the bullet train project.

"In parallel, the progress on procurement of systems for operations and control is also going on well," the official added.