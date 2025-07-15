From Bahucharaji to Bhavnagar, Gujarat BJP cadre on divided lines

AHMEDABAD: Once hailed for its internal discipline and ironclad organisation, the Gujarat BJP is now witnessing open turf wars between MLAs and local units, exposing growing rifts from villages to the state capital. The conflict rooted in ticket tussles, ego clashes, and a stalled state leadership is not just political friction but a full-blown public spectacle threatening the party’s grassroots grip.

The most glaring flashpoint erupted in Bahucharaji, Mehsana, where the cold war between Taluka BJP President Kamlesh Desai and local MLA Sukhaji Thakor finally spilled out in public.

At a felicitation ceremony for newly elected sarpanchs in Surpura village, the MLA’s conspicuous absence has triggered political speculation. A furious Kamlesh Desai accused Thakor of deliberately skipping the event despite being present in the area and even threatened to lodge a formal complaint.

The show of disunity reflected a deeper rot, zero coordination between the organisational wing and the elected representative.

In retaliation, MLA Sukhaji Thakor didn’t mince words. He hit back at Desai, accusing him of sabotaging his 2022 campaign and running the organisation like a personal fiefdom.

According to Thakor, Desai is more focused on self-promotion than party building, a jab that underlines long-simmering tensions dating back to the ticket distribution battle of 2022.

Back then, according to a party insider, state BJP general secretary Rajni Patel had lobbied for the Bahucharaji seat for himself or a loyalist, but the high command handed it to Thakor instead, a staunch opponent of Patel. Furious, Patel’s faction reportedly turned cold, with local BJP leaders refusing to rally behind Thakor’s campaign.

Though Thakor ultimately won with state backing, the real blow came post elections, when Patel loyalist Kamlesh Desai was installed as taluka president, a strategic move seen as payback.