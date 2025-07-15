‘He has lifted India’s aspirations to new heights’: Shukla’s return from space sparks nationwide celebration

NEW DELHI\LUCKNOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has not just touched space, but also "lifted India's aspirations to new heights," after the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) returned to Earth following a 20-day space sojourn.
Singh, a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, spoke to Shukla’s father on the phone to convey his greetings and told him the country is proud of his son’s achievements.
Waving and smiling at cameras, Shukla and three other astronauts emerged from the Dragon "Grace" spacecraft on Tuesday, taking their first breath of fresh air after completing their space voyage.
The Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the San Diego coast in southern California at 3:01 PM IST, capping a 20-day mission, of which 18 days were spent aboard the ISS.
Shukla, a 39-year-old Indian Air Force officer and test pilot, completed his maiden spaceflight as part of the Axiom-4 mission, a commercial space expedition supported by ISRO and NASA, and operated by Axiom Space.
“Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian. He has not just touched space, he has lifted India’s aspirations to new heights. His journey to the International Space Station and back is not just a personal milestone; it is a proud stride for India’s growing space ambitions. Wishing him great success in his future endeavours,” Singh posted on X.
In Lucknow, chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and resounding applause filled the air as the capital of Uttar Pradesh celebrated the moment the spacecraft carrying the Lucknow-born astronaut touched down on Earth.
While Shukla’s father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, and mother, Asha Devi, wiped away tears, his sister, Suchi Misra, welcomed her brother’s landing with moist eyes and folded hands.
Born on October 10, 1985, just a year after Rakesh Sharma’s spaceflight, Shukla grew up in Lucknow in a middle-class family with no direct links to aviation or space. But a childhood visit to an air show allegedly sparked his fascination with flight and space exploration.
Political leaders in Uttar Pradesh hailed Shukla’s return, calling it a moment of national pride and an inspiration for future generations.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the tributes, describing Shukla’s feat as “a glorious symbol of courage, dedication and commitment to science.”
“Welcome back to Earth! Heartfelt congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his team on the successful completion of the historic #AxiomMission4,” Adityanath wrote on X.
“Every Indian, especially the people of Uttar Pradesh, is proud today. India awaits your return with great excitement,” he added.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya echoed similar sentiments, referring to Shukla’s return as “Shubhanshu’s auspicious homecoming.”
“Having touched the heights of space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has brought immense pride to both the state and the country. His achievement will inspire millions of youngsters and give wings to their dreams,” Maurya said in a post in Hindi on X.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati also congratulated Shukla, saying, “The news of India’s Shubhanshu Shukla returning safely after conducting several studies in space is not only encouraging for youth but also uplifting for the entire nation. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shukla, originally from Lucknow, his family, and all space scientists and institutions behind this success. Such experiences will certainly benefit crores of people in the country.”
Shukla and the other astronauts aboard the Dragon "Grace" capsule completed a 22.5-hour return journey from the ISS, concluding their mission with a safe splashdown off the coast of San Diego.
Launched on 25 June aboard SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket, the crew docked with the ISS the following day. During his 18-day stay in orbit, Shukla completed over 310 orbits and travelled approximately 13 million kilometres.
He conducted seven microgravity experiments assigned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), ranging from muscle regeneration and radiation effects to studies on algae, crop resilience and human physiology, all considered vital research for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.
A native of Lucknow, Shukla’s success has stirred a wave of pride across the nation, especially in Uttar Pradesh and its capital, with his family, friends, and the public hailing the mission as a landmark moment in India’s space programme.