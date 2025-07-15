‘He has lifted India’s aspirations to new heights’: Shukla’s return from space sparks nationwide celebration

NEW DELHI\LUCKNOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has not just touched space, but also "lifted India's aspirations to new heights," after the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) returned to Earth following a 20-day space sojourn.

Singh, a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, spoke to Shukla’s father on the phone to convey his greetings and told him the country is proud of his son’s achievements.

Waving and smiling at cameras, Shukla and three other astronauts emerged from the Dragon "Grace" spacecraft on Tuesday, taking their first breath of fresh air after completing their space voyage.

The Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the San Diego coast in southern California at 3:01 PM IST, capping a 20-day mission, of which 18 days were spent aboard the ISS.

Shukla, a 39-year-old Indian Air Force officer and test pilot, completed his maiden spaceflight as part of the Axiom-4 mission, a commercial space expedition supported by ISRO and NASA, and operated by Axiom Space.

“Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian. He has not just touched space, he has lifted India’s aspirations to new heights. His journey to the International Space Station and back is not just a personal milestone; it is a proud stride for India’s growing space ambitions. Wishing him great success in his future endeavours,” Singh posted on X.