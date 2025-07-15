IAS Dinesh Kumar Rai's VRS approved; to contest Bihar elections from Kargahar seat

PATNA: After taking voluntary retirement from service, IAS officer Dinesh Kumar Rai appears ready to plunge into politics. Rai, a close aide of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, is set to contest the upcoming state assembly elections from Kargahar in Rohtas district.

A notification regarding the acceptance of VRS Rai was issued on Monday evening. Rai, who served as secretary in the state revenue and land reforms department, submitted his application for VRS on July 13, which was accepted by the government the following day (July 14, 2025).

Rai, from the Kurmi community, earlier served as personal secretary to chief minister Nitish Kumar for about nine years and held the post of district magistrate of West Champaran for two years.

A function was held at his native village Kushahi in Rohtas district recently.

Locals said that around 10,000 people were present at the function, which was organised to give message to people about Rai’s new innings in politics after voluntary retirement from elite service. He is stated to have worked for the people of Kargahar during his service.