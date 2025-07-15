Jaishankar calls for 'uncompromising' action against terrorism at SCO meet

“We have since done exactly that and will continue doing so. It is imperative that the SCO, to remain true to its founding objectives, take an uncompromising position on this challenge,” Jaishankar said, pressing SCO members to stand united on terrorism without ambiguity or compromise.

Jaishankar’s message comes as the region and India grapple with rising cross-border threats, and at a time when the SCO’s credibility, he said, depends on its ability to uphold its founding principles. “To remain true to its mission, the SCO must send a clear message: terrorism in any form is unacceptable,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister then highlighted the growing significance of the SCO in a multi-polar world, calling it not just a platform of regional cooperation but a serious actor in shaping global outcomes.

“The world is today moving towards greater multipolarity. This is not just in terms of the redistribution of national capacities, but also the emergence of effective groupings like SCO. Our ability to contribute to the shaping of world affairs will naturally depend on how well we come together on a shared agenda,” he said.

On Afghanistan, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s long-standing support for the Afghan people and called on SCO members to step up humanitarian and development assistance. “Afghanistan has long been on the SCO’s radar. Stability there is vital, and we must match words with action. India will continue to do its part,” he added.

Jaishankar’s two-day visit to China to attend the SCO meet is his first since the 2020 border clashes. He and other SCO foreign ministers held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday. Jaishakar also held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wangi Yi on Monday.

“Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers,” Jaishankar said on X. “Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Jaishankar added that he updated Xi on recent developments in India-China relations, emphasising the role of leadership in managing bilateral challenges.