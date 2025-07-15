J&K LG should apologise for 'disrespecting' democracy, Constitution: Deputy CM

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday took a stern view of the alleged police manhandling of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and said Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha should apologise for "disrespecting" democracy, the Constitution and the mandate of the people.

Abdullah on Monday scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard to pay tribute to 22 people killed by the Dogra army on July 13, 1931 outside Srinagar's central jail and alleged that he was subjected to "physical grappling".

"The LG should apologise for what happened yesterday. He should not apologise to us but to the people who gave the mandate to us, he should seek an apology from that mandate and the Constitution and Indian democracy," Choudhary told reporters here.

"The LG should also seek an apology from the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in 1947 for the independence of the country," he added.

He said what happened on Monday was a "disrespect" of democracy and the freedom for which lakhs of people sacrificed their lives.