Miraculous escape for eight people as bridge slab collapses in Gujarat’s Junagadh amid repairs

AHMEDABAD: Just days after the Gambhira bridge collapse between Vadodara and Anand claimed 21 lives, Gujarat has been jolted by another alarming bridge mishap this time in Junagadh’s Mangrol taluka.
In Ajak village, a portion of a dilapidated bridge gave way, plunging over eight people and a breaker machine into the river from a height. Miraculously, all were rescued without fatalities. Even as panic spread, the Junagadh District Executive Engineer claimed, the bridge hadn’t collapsed but was being "safely dismantled”.
In yet another bridge-related scare in Gujarat on Tuesday, a portion of the Ajak village bridge in Junagadh’s Mangrol taluka collapsed during ongoing repair work, narrowly avoiding a major tragedy. The bridge, a crucial link between Keshod and Madhavpur and frequented by thousands of vehicles daily, gave way while a breaker machine was operating on it, sending the machine and eight to ten people standing on the slab plunging nearly 15 feet into the river below.
Though the collapse caused a loud crash and panic among onlookers, all individuals involved escaped without serious injuries. A video of the dramatic incident has since gone viral, capturing the sheer chaos and fear as the slab crumbled in seconds.
Local residents are furious, alleging that the repair work was carried out recklessly and without adequate safety measures. “This is a public road with heavy daily traffic. People’s lives are being risked without basic precautions or planning,” said a villager, slamming the administration’s negligence.
Responding to the criticism, Junagadh District Panchayat’s Executive Engineer, Abhishek Gohil, confirmed that the bridge was indeed found to be in a dilapidated state during an inspection by the Road & Building Department.
“The old bridge near Mangrol was not damaged or broken it was deliberately demolished as a safety measure. During the slab removal process, a portion of it collapsed, but thankfully, no one was injured.” Gohil clarified.
Junagadh District Collector Anil Ranavasia added that the 10-meter-long bridge, divided into two spans, had already been closed to vehicular traffic two days ago. “This bridge was flagged for demolition and reconstruction. Warning boards were placed on both sides. The slab collapsed due to the load of the equipment like JCB, but the area had already been sealed off, In fact, the bridge wasn’t fell, it was intentionally demolished.” Ranavasia told the media.
He also noted that following the recent bridge collapse in Gambhira, inspections of over 480 bridges across the district had been conducted in the past five days, resulting in six being shut down for safety reasons. The administration maintains that Ajak’s bridge was under supervised demolition not a spontaneous collapse but public anger over repeated infrastructure failures continues to rise.