Miraculous escape for eight people as bridge slab collapses in Gujarat’s Junagadh amid repairs

AHMEDABAD: Just days after the Gambhira bridge collapse between Vadodara and Anand claimed 21 lives, Gujarat has been jolted by another alarming bridge mishap this time in Junagadh’s Mangrol taluka.

In Ajak village, a portion of a dilapidated bridge gave way, plunging over eight people and a breaker machine into the river from a height. Miraculously, all were rescued without fatalities. Even as panic spread, the Junagadh District Executive Engineer claimed, the bridge hadn’t collapsed but was being "safely dismantled”.

In yet another bridge-related scare in Gujarat on Tuesday, a portion of the Ajak village bridge in Junagadh’s Mangrol taluka collapsed during ongoing repair work, narrowly avoiding a major tragedy. The bridge, a crucial link between Keshod and Madhavpur and frequented by thousands of vehicles daily, gave way while a breaker machine was operating on it, sending the machine and eight to ten people standing on the slab plunging nearly 15 feet into the river below.

Though the collapse caused a loud crash and panic among onlookers, all individuals involved escaped without serious injuries. A video of the dramatic incident has since gone viral, capturing the sheer chaos and fear as the slab crumbled in seconds.

Local residents are furious, alleging that the repair work was carried out recklessly and without adequate safety measures. “This is a public road with heavy daily traffic. People’s lives are being risked without basic precautions or planning,” said a villager, slamming the administration’s negligence.