Police case against UP school teacher over song referencing Kanwar Yatra

BAREILLY: A school teacher in Bareilly has been booked by police after a video surfaced online showing him singing a song that included references to the Kanwar Yatra, officials confirmed.
The incident involves Rajneesh Gangwar, a teacher at MGM Inter College, Bareilly. In the purported video, he is seen singing in front of students, encouraging them to prioritise education and humanity over religious rituals.
“Kanwar leke mat jana, tum gyan ka deep jalana, manavta ke seva karke tum sachche manav ban jaana,” he sang, which translates to, “Don’t bring kanwars, go light the lamp of knowledge, serve humanity and become a true human.”
Following this, a local corporator, BJP leaders, and members of the Mahakal Seva Samiti approached the police, demanding action against the teacher.
Subsequently, an FIR was lodged on Monday night under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to making statements containing false information, rumours, or alarming news.
Circle Officer of Baheri, Arun Kumar Singh, confirmed the registration of the case and stated that an investigation is underway.
The Kanwar Yatra, a significant annual pilgrimage for devotees of Lord Shiva, is being held this year from 11 to 23 July during the holy month of Sawan.
Bareilly’s District Inspector of Schools, Dr Ajit Kumar Singh, stated that the teacher’s intention did not appear to be malicious and suggested that the video, which is not recent, was circulated deliberately during Sawan to provoke controversy.
“An inquiry was conducted, and a clarification was taken from the teacher. It appears someone shared the old video now to stir sentiment,” he said.