Police case against UP school teacher over song referencing Kanwar Yatra

BAREILLY: A school teacher in Bareilly has been booked by police after a video surfaced online showing him singing a song that included references to the Kanwar Yatra, officials confirmed.

The incident involves Rajneesh Gangwar, a teacher at MGM Inter College, Bareilly. In the purported video, he is seen singing in front of students, encouraging them to prioritise education and humanity over religious rituals.

“Kanwar leke mat jana, tum gyan ka deep jalana, manavta ke seva karke tum sachche manav ban jaana,” he sang, which translates to, “Don’t bring kanwars, go light the lamp of knowledge, serve humanity and become a true human.”

Following this, a local corporator, BJP leaders, and members of the Mahakal Seva Samiti approached the police, demanding action against the teacher.