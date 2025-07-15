Police seek CCTV footage to verify IIM-Calcutta rape survivor’s claims

KOLKATA: Police on Tuesday sought CCTV footage from July 11 covering the entire campus of IIM-Calcutta as part of their investigation into the alleged rape of a woman by a student inside the hostel, an officer said.

Discrepancies have allegedly been found in the survivor's account, prompting the police to ascertain the exact locations she had visited during her stay on the campus that day.

"We have sought the CCTV footage of July 11 of the entire campus. We need to see which places the survivor had gone inside the campus," the officer said.

According to police sources, the woman had spent nearly two and a half hours on the IIM-Calcutta campus.

"There are certain discrepancies in her claims about the duration of her stay at the campus of IIM-Calcutta. That is the reason we need the CCTV footage to cross-check the time when she entered the campus, which place she visited, and what time she left," the officer of Haridevpur Police Station said.