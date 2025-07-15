‘Rats downed 802 bottles of liquor in Jharkhand’

RANCHI: If liquor shop owners of two Jharkhand towns are to be believed, rats have polished off 802 bottles of expensive liquor. The opposition BJP wants the intoxicated rodents arrested immediately.

The bizarre incident has been reported from Baliapur and Pradhankantha in Dhanbad district of the state. An inventory of the stock ahead of the state’s new liquor policy, coming into effect on September 1, ripped the lid off what sources claim is a scam.

The stock check came 802 bottles of liquor short in the shop that catered to the two towns. Someone, probably rats, punched holes in the lids of the bottles. Many are empty, although some are still half-full of liquor.

The agency operator had his story ready. According to him, rats were to blame. He explained at length how the rats must have chewed off the caps and consumed the liquor.

The operator’s ploy didn’t work. The traders were asked to compensate for the losses. According to Assistant Excise Commissioner Ramleela Rawani, a team was formed to inspect the liquor shop, in which 802 liquor bottles were found to be defective.

“The department provided fresh goods; therefore, the department wants fresh goods back. The agency will have to pay for it,” said Rawani.