Five killed, 17 injured as tempo falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda

SRINAGAR: Five people, including a woman were killed and 17 others injured, some critically, after a tempo traveller they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

An official said a tempo traveller bearing registration number JK06-4847 skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Ponda area along the Doda-Barath road today morning.

The security men and the locals immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to shift the injured to the hospital. They were also joined by the civil administration personnel.

An official said three persons died on spot while 17 others sustained injuries in the accident.

“The injured were referred to Government Medical College, Doda, where two more injured succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to five,” Chief Medical Officer Doda Dr Omar Kumar told The New Indian Express.

He said among the dead include a woman.

The CMO said some of the injured have suffered critical injuries and doctors are attending to them. "One of the critically injured has been referred to Jammu hospital for specialised treatment."

“All possible help and medical aid is being provided to the injured. The DC is personally supervising the entire exercise,” the Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said in a post on X.