TMC reignites Bengali pride pitch over profiling of migrant workers in BJP-ruled states

KOLKATA: The detention and alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in several BJP-ruled states have sparked a major political row in West Bengal, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) accusing the Centre and state BJP governments of targeting Bengalis under the guise of national security.

Reviving its potent Bengali identity plank that helped thwart the BJP's advance in the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC is now turning what began as isolated complaints into an emotive political flashpoint ahead of the 2026 polls.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a massive protest march in Kolkata on July 16, as the party accuses BJP-ruled states—including Odisha, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat—of “institutional profiling,” “linguistic discrimination” and “criminalisation of poverty.”

The trigger was the deportation of at least seven Bengali-speaking individuals in June from Maharashtra and other states, allegedly without proper verification or notification to the Bengal government. They were later repatriated after diplomatic and legal intervention confirmed their Indian citizenship.