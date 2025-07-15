Two teenagers stripped, forced to indulge in unnatural sex over money dispute in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Maharashtra police have arrested one person and are searching for three others in connection with the alleged kidnapping, assault, and sexual exploitation of two teenage friends, one of whom is a minor. The horrifying incident, which occurred two weeks ago, stemmed from an alleged non-payment of money and accusations of theft.

According to police, the victims were allegedly stripped and forced to indulge in unnatural sex by individuals involved in the 'angadia' (courier) business. The accused also reportedly filmed the heinous act and threatened to circulate it on social media if the victims failed to comply.

The two friends were allegedly kidnapped, physically assaulted, and confined to a room before being subjected to the ordeal, the complaint states.

Following a complaint filed by the victims, a case has been registered at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station. The accused face charges under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official confirmed.

One main accused has been apprehended, and police teams have been dispatched to various locations in search of the three other individuals involved in the crime.

Further details emerging from the investigation reveal that the minor victim has a previous theft case registered against him with the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP). He has since been placed in a children's home in Kurla.

Police are currently verifying the allegations made in the complaint, an official said.