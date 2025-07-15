Water release, Jharkhand rain trigger flood-like situation in West Bengal, Mamata blames DVC

KOLKATA: The release of water from Damodar Valley Corporation’s (DVC) Panchet and Maithan reservoirs, along with incessant rain in Jharkhand, has created a flood-like situation in several districts in West Bengal.

After an administrative meeting at Nabanna, the state administrative headquarters, on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again blamed the Central Government and the DVC for this situation.

She said, “It is not a flood. Several areas have been inundated with water. People are facing hardship due to the release of water.”

The West Bengal CM held a virtual meeting with all the district magistrates, superintendents of police, and police commissioners of the state to deal with the flood situation. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, state DGP Rajeev Kumar, and senior government officials were also present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister also expressed regret over not getting results after a long struggle.

“For the water released by the DVC a vast area has been submerged. Despite repeated requests, they are not listening. Our delegation went to Delhi and discussed the problem. I have also written a letter to the Prime Minister myself. I have been fighting for 14 years but there is no result,” she said.

She claimed that from June 18 to Tuesday, the DVC has released 27 thousand lakh cubic meters of water. As a result, a flood situation has arisen in some districts like West Midnapore, Hooghly, Howrah, East Midnapore. In this situation, the CM has ordered the administration to be active in relief work.